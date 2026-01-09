afaqs! Pause - Neha Kulwal, Managing Director, APAC & India, Mitgo

The best part of my job is…
The best part of my job is enabling people to grow, whether it’s my team, partners, or the ecosystem. Being able to drive change, create opportunities, and see collective success is what truly excites me.
My leadership mantra
My leadership mantra is to lead with purpose and empathy and empower people to think independently, act responsibly, and grow collectively. When people are trusted and inspired, performance and innovation follow naturally.
My career-defining moment
My career-defining moment was transforming Admitad India from an affiliate platform into a multi-product partner ecosystem—Mobile, Creator, Rewards, and beyond designed to drive measurable growth for brands. It taught me resilience, systems thinking, and how trust scales businesses.
Streaming/Reading now
Currently reading 'No Rules Rules', which explores Netflix’s culture of reinvention built on trust, radical honesty, and empowering teams. Also reading 'The Art of Detachment' for perspective, balance, and clarity in leadership and decision-making.
Planning my next holiday to
Tbilisi, Georgia, as a family trip. Looking forward to spending quality time together while exploring the city’s rich history, culture, beautiful architecture, and warm, welcoming vibe.
A recent ad campaign I liked
I really liked the Prega News ad celebrating working women. It thoughtfully highlights the balance women strike between career and motherhood with empathy and pride, making it a powerful, relatable, and memorable story in today’s advertising.