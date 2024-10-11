afaqs! Pause - Nikhil Girdhar, GM Marketing & Brand Head, Taco Bell India

The best part of my job is
The best part about my job is seeing ideas come to life, whether it's launching a new product or creating an unforgettable campaign. Every day is a chance to connect with customers, ignite excitement, and shape a brand that people love. The fast pace and constant creativity keep me inspired and energised! The challenge lies in balancing fast-paced growth with scaling the business, ensuring we stay agile while expanding our brand Taco Bell.
My leadership mantra
My leadership mantra is to lead with empathy, empower my team, and foster a culture of collaboration and creativity. I believe in setting clear goals, giving people the freedom to innovate, and always staying open to learning and adapting. Success is a team effort, and great leaders inspire others to thrive.
In an alternate timeline I would have been
In an alternate timeline, I would have been a playwright and director, crafting stories for the stage and bringing characters to life in a whole new way. The thrill of storytelling, the magic of live performance, and the creative process have always been close to my heart.
Streaming/Reading now
The Gentlemen and Law & Order. One brings that stylish, witty crime caper, while the other is a gripping, long-running legal drama.
My top 3 productivity hacks
Break your work into 25-minute focused sessions followed by a 5-minute break. This technique helps maintain focus and prevents burnout, while also improving time management. If a task takes less than two minutes, do it immediately rather than postponing it. This helps to reduce stalling and clears smaller tasks from your to-do list quickly, allowing you to focus on bigger projects. Schedule specific blocks of time for different tasks throughout the day. This not only organises your day but also minimises distractions, helping you concentrate fully on one task at a time. Stick to these time blocks to ensure work-life balance and prevent task overflow.
A recent ad campaign I liked
Dream 11’s Mummy Ka Magic: Because it taps into the emotional connection people have with their mothers, blending warmth with humour. The ad portrays "Mommy" as the ultimate problem-solver, even in the context of fantasy cricket. A relatable twist that appeals to a wide audience with a memorable hook.