afaqs! Pause - Nikhil Girdhar, GM Marketing & Brand Head, Taco Bell India

My top 3 productivity hacks

Break your work into 25-minute focused sessions followed by a 5-minute break. This technique helps maintain focus and prevents burnout, while also improving time management. If a task takes less than two minutes, do it immediately rather than postponing it. This helps to reduce stalling and clears smaller tasks from your to-do list quickly, allowing you to focus on bigger projects. Schedule specific blocks of time for different tasks throughout the day. This not only organises your day but also minimises distractions, helping you concentrate fully on one task at a time. Stick to these time blocks to ensure work-life balance and prevent task overflow.