afaqs! Pause - Nishant Kedia, CMO – India, Rebel Foods

The best part of my job
Innovating with category-first food and marketing solutions to enhance consumer experiences while driving profitability. Every challenge brings new learnings, making each day exciting and rewarding.
My leadership mantra
Fostering a vision-driven, empowered team built on trust—celebrating the highs, staying resilient through lows, and leading by example in ownership, accountability, and pushing for excellence.
My role model
I draw inspiration from multiple visionary leaders—Elon Musk for innovation, Jeff Bezos for customer obsession, Steve Jobs for product design, and Satya Nadella for culture building, among others.
In an alternate timeline, I would have been
A full-time traveller and explorer, immersing myself in diverse cultures, meeting new people, and discovering unique experiences around the world.
Books/movies/shows I re-read and re-watch
I enjoy Indian movies and web series that offer compelling storytelling, deep character arcs, and socio-political themes—perfect for both entertainment and unwinding.
A recent ad campaign I liked
Dream11’s latest campaign stood out for its bold, star-studded execution. More than just its high-budget speculation, it impressed with engaging storytelling and seamless brand integration.