afaqs! Pause - Noel Mascarenhas, Head – Marketing & Product, Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd.

The best part of my job is…
I get to have fun with my team, especially when brainstorming creative ideas. Working with them to solve customer problems, like a team of NASA scientists planning a mission to avoid Armageddon, the exaggeration of ideas and the fun that is associated with it, that’s my favourite part.
My leadership mantra
Take each day as it comes. Never refuse an invitation, never resist the unfamiliar, never fail to show up and never settle for anything lesser than your best.
In an alternate timeline I would have been
Part of a rock band and probably playing at Woodstock 1969. Leading resistance through music while promoting freedom and peace!
Streaming/Reading now
Reading 'Butter' by Asako Yuzuki, a thriller based on a real life serial killer, focusing on a convicted gourmet cook, Manako Kajii, who seduces and possibly murders lonely men with her delicious food, and a female journalist, Rika Machida, who tries to get her story by requesting recipes, leading to a deep dive into misogyny, food culture, and female identity in Japan. Also reading 'HBRs Must Reads on Marketing'. Watching ‘The Sandman’ on Netflix. Revolves around Morpheus — the King of Dreams — embarks on a journey across worlds to find what was stolen from him and restore his power
My top 3 productivity hacks
1. Listen and read a problem to understand, than just to provide a solution. 2. Derive inspiration to work from small slices of life. 3. Uncomplicate bigger problems, into smaller challenges, before attempting to solve it.
A recent ad campaign I liked
Home Instead with Macaulay Culkin. Home Instead’s latest Christmas ad brings back Kevin McCallister, only this time he is an adult and is risk-proofing his house for his aged mother. It’s simple, brings nostalgia, targets a set of people who grew up watching 'Home Alone', and who’s parents would now be old and in need of these services. The slice of life with a touch of nostalgia works well for me.