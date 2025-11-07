Advertisment
Subscribe

0

afaqs! Pause Latest Stories

afaqs! Pause - Patralika Agrawal, Head of Marketing, TechnoSport India

Patralika Agrawal is a dynamic business leader who brings over a decade of business and marketing expertise to her role as the Head of Marketing of TechnoSport India. Here’s a little sneak peek into her workday, leadership mantra, and advice to young professionals.

author-image
afaqs! Content Team
New Update
1

"I believe great marketing happens when teams feel ownership"

2
1/6

The best part of my job is…

I love turning insights into ideas that truly connect. Every day at Technosport is about blending creativity with purpose, crafting experiences that touch hearts, shape habits, and leave a lasting impact.

3
2/6

My leadership mantra

Lead with clarity, stay curious, and lift people up. I believe great marketing happens when teams feel ownership, tell authentic stories, and turn learnings into ideas that connect deeply and inspire meaningful action.

4
3/6

My career-defining moment

Joining IKEA India’s first marketing team was transformative. Launching its first stores and omnichannel presence taught me how to build a global brand from the ground up, blending Indian culture with Scandinavian simplicity and creating marketing that truly holds value.

Advertisment
5
4/6

Streaming/Reading now

I often revisit Simon Sinek’s ‘Find your Why’. It’s a reminder that a clear purpose fuels creativity, leadership, and action. It serves as my compass for refocusing, generating ideas, and keeping work aligned with what truly matters.

6
5/6

Planning my next holiday to

Trekking through Sumatra’s jungles, volcano trails, and quiet villages to immerse myself in raw, unfiltered nature. I love experiences that spark curiosity, strip away noise, and reset my creative rhythm, leaving me refreshed and ready to return with a new perspective.

7
6/6

A recent ad campaign I liked

‘Time to Cheer for Women In Blue’ by JioHotstar for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025. I loved how it turned the simple act of wearing a cricket jersey into a statement of inclusive fandom and cultural shift, celebrating emotion, equality, and the spirit of the game beyond victory.

Technosport Patralika Agrawal
afaqs! CaseStudies: How have iconic brands been shaped and built?
Advertisment