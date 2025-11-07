afaqs! Pause - Patralika Agrawal, Head of Marketing, TechnoSport India

The best part of my job is…
I love turning insights into ideas that truly connect. Every day at Technosport is about blending creativity with purpose, crafting experiences that touch hearts, shape habits, and leave a lasting impact.
My leadership mantra
Lead with clarity, stay curious, and lift people up. I believe great marketing happens when teams feel ownership, tell authentic stories, and turn learnings into ideas that connect deeply and inspire meaningful action.
My career-defining moment
Joining IKEA India’s first marketing team was transformative. Launching its first stores and omnichannel presence taught me how to build a global brand from the ground up, blending Indian culture with Scandinavian simplicity and creating marketing that truly holds value.
Streaming/Reading now
I often revisit Simon Sinek’s ‘Find your Why’. It’s a reminder that a clear purpose fuels creativity, leadership, and action. It serves as my compass for refocusing, generating ideas, and keeping work aligned with what truly matters.
Planning my next holiday to
Trekking through Sumatra’s jungles, volcano trails, and quiet villages to immerse myself in raw, unfiltered nature. I love experiences that spark curiosity, strip away noise, and reset my creative rhythm, leaving me refreshed and ready to return with a new perspective.
A recent ad campaign I liked
‘Time to Cheer for Women In Blue’ by JioHotstar for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025. I loved how it turned the simple act of wearing a cricket jersey into a statement of inclusive fandom and cultural shift, celebrating emotion, equality, and the spirit of the game beyond victory.