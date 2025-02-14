Subscribe

0

Advertisment
afaqs! Pause Latest Stories

afaqs! Pause - Pinaki Gupta, Head–Brand Marketing, BSH Home Appliances

Pinaki Gupta is a dynamic business leader who brings over two decades of business and marketing expertise to his role as the Head of Brand Marketing at BSH Home Appliances. Here’s a little sneak peek into his workday, leadership mantra, and advice to young professionals

author-image
afaqs! Content Team
New Update
ss

“It’s a marketer’s dream to create campaigns that inspire and engage diverse audiences”

dd
1/6

The best part of my job is

Steering the growth of three iconic global brands under the umbrella of BSH Home Appliances – Bosch, Siemens and Gaggenau is both a challenge and a privilege. The real joy lies in aligning the team around a unified brand vision and ensuring it resonates across consumer touchpoints. With a product portfolio ripe for storytelling, it’s a marketer’s dream to create campaigns that inspire and engage diverse audiences.

jj
2/6

My leadership mantra

I believe in the synergy of four pillars: fostering innovation, making data-driven decisions, cultivating strong teamwork, and executing with precision. This balance not only drives impactful outcomes but also fosters a culture of ownership, where everyone feels empowered to contribute to a shared vision.

gg
3/6

My career-defining moment

This current phase of my career has been a game-changer. Working with three prestigious global brands targeting distinct consumer segments has allowed me to draw on two decades of experience to craft tailored strategies. It’s a journey that continues to refine my perspective and deepen my understanding of marketing’s evolving role in business and brand building.

Advertisment
hh
4/6

Streaming/Reading now

I recently watched 'The Day of the Jackal', a series adaptation of Frederick Forsyth’s book that I had read during my college days. Reliving the gripping narrative in a visual format was nostalgic. It’s a testament to how timeless stories can transcend mediums and still leave a lasting impact.

xx
5/6

Planning my next holiday to

India’s diversity has always inspired me, and I’ve been exploring its rich landscapes and cultures in recent years. My next destination is the Northeast, a region I’m eager to experience for its natural beauty and vibrant traditions. Travel, for me, is not just relaxation but a way to broaden horizons and embrace new perspectives.

ff
6/6

A recent ad campaign I liked

The IKEA ‘Ads that skip you’ campaign stood out for its brilliant execution. The idea of saving time was woven seamlessly into every element, from messaging to design. It’s a reminder that great campaigns are not just clever—they resonate because they address a fundamental human need in a meaningful way.

BSH Home Appliances Pinaki Gupta
Advertisment