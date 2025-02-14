afaqs! Pause - Pinaki Gupta, Head–Brand Marketing, BSH Home Appliances

The best part of my job is
Steering the growth of three iconic global brands under the umbrella of BSH Home Appliances – Bosch, Siemens and Gaggenau is both a challenge and a privilege. The real joy lies in aligning the team around a unified brand vision and ensuring it resonates across consumer touchpoints. With a product portfolio ripe for storytelling, it’s a marketer’s dream to create campaigns that inspire and engage diverse audiences.
My leadership mantra
I believe in the synergy of four pillars: fostering innovation, making data-driven decisions, cultivating strong teamwork, and executing with precision. This balance not only drives impactful outcomes but also fosters a culture of ownership, where everyone feels empowered to contribute to a shared vision.
My career-defining moment
This current phase of my career has been a game-changer. Working with three prestigious global brands targeting distinct consumer segments has allowed me to draw on two decades of experience to craft tailored strategies. It’s a journey that continues to refine my perspective and deepen my understanding of marketing’s evolving role in business and brand building.
Streaming/Reading now
I recently watched 'The Day of the Jackal', a series adaptation of Frederick Forsyth’s book that I had read during my college days. Reliving the gripping narrative in a visual format was nostalgic. It’s a testament to how timeless stories can transcend mediums and still leave a lasting impact.
Planning my next holiday to
India’s diversity has always inspired me, and I’ve been exploring its rich landscapes and cultures in recent years. My next destination is the Northeast, a region I’m eager to experience for its natural beauty and vibrant traditions. Travel, for me, is not just relaxation but a way to broaden horizons and embrace new perspectives.
A recent ad campaign I liked
The IKEA ‘Ads that skip you’ campaign stood out for its brilliant execution. The idea of saving time was woven seamlessly into every element, from messaging to design. It’s a reminder that great campaigns are not just clever—they resonate because they address a fundamental human need in a meaningful way.