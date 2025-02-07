afaqs! Pause - Prasanth Naidu, CMO, Moneyview

2 /6

My leadership mantra

My leadership mantra is simple: “Empower, collaborate, and innovate.” I believe in empowering my team to take ownership, make decisions, and learn from their experiences. Collaboration is key—no great outcome happens in silos, and I encourage open dialogue and exchange of ideas. Finally, innovation must be at the core of everything we do, especially in the fintech space. Staying ahead requires us to challenge the status quo, continuously learn, and adapt while keeping our customers’ needs at the heart of every decision.