afaqs! Pause - Prasanth Naidu, CMO, Moneyview

The best part of my job is
The best part of my job is the ability to make a real difference in people’s financial lives using technology. At Moneyview, we focus on solving consumer pain points by offering solutions that are simple, accessible, and secure. Seeing how our products empower users—whether it’s providing quick access to credit, helping them plan savings, or secure payment options—gives me a sense of fulfilment.
My leadership mantra
My leadership mantra is simple: “Empower, collaborate, and innovate.” I believe in empowering my team to take ownership, make decisions, and learn from their experiences. Collaboration is key—no great outcome happens in silos, and I encourage open dialogue and exchange of ideas. Finally, innovation must be at the core of everything we do, especially in the fintech space. Staying ahead requires us to challenge the status quo, continuously learn, and adapt while keeping our customers’ needs at the heart of every decision.
Streaming/Reading now
I consume a lot of informative content online, especially on YouTube. It is mostly content related to macroeconomic shifts being seen across the world and its impact on India. I also consume a lot of content from channels such as business insider. I am an avid follower of real life growth stories of entrepreneurs across sectors. I am currently not reading anything as I am low on time as a newbie dad but I would highly recommend listening to a few good leadership podcasts out there.
Planning my next holiday to
As a new dad, it will be some time before I am able to travel again on leisure but I am really looking forward to going to Japan soon.
A recent ad campaign I liked
One campaign that truly stood out for me is Dove’s #TurnYourBack campaign on body positivity. It was impactful and tackled a relevant issue head-on—filter-driven beauty standards. By encouraging people to reject filters that promote unrealistic ideals, Dove sparked meaningful conversations while staying true to its core ethos of inclusivity and authenticity. It’s a great example of purpose-driven marketing that resonates deeply with consumers while creating a positive cultural impact.