afaqs! Pause - Praval Singh, VP - Marketing & Customer Experience, Zoho Corp

The best part of my job is
Working with people who look at things with a long-term lens. Be it engineers, product managers, sales folks, or marketers—having a pause (ठहराव) built into the culture is matchless. It changes you in more ways than one can imagine!
The best part of my job is
To operate with a trust-as-default mindset and create autonomy within the team. It's best to trickle down responsibility and accountability instead of taking them away from individuals. It's what I believe in, and in fact, I have seen people deliver their best work when they're empowered to do so.
My top 3 productivity hacks
Fasting for 16 hours a day on most days (helps bring in a ton of focus early in the day), time-blocking (enables you to get things done), and not taking unknown calls (because most of them are spam anyway :))
My career-defining moment
Starting a business while in college with two wonderful friends I made on X (then, Twitter) in 2008! That 5-year journey taught me a lot early on in my career and played a huge role in shaping my professional life.
My advice to young professionals
Stay curious, learn to write well, and as someone said, play long-term games with long-term people. Instant gratification works well on social media, not necessarily in life. :)
A recent ad campaign I liked
Some of the CRED ads. You can see them on their Youtube channel.