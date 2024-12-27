afaqs! Pause - Praval Singh, VP - Marketing & Customer Experience, Zoho Corp

Advertisment
Praval Singh, VP - Marketing & Customer Experience, Zoho Corp

Praval Singh is a dynamic business leader who brings nearly two decades of business and marketing expertise to his role as the VP - Marketing & Customer Experience of Zoho Corp. Here’s a little sneak peek into his workday, leadership mantra, and advice to young professionals.

afaqs! Content Team
“It's best to trickle down responsibility and accountability instead of taking them away from individuals”

News Gallery
1/6

The best part of my job is

Working with people who look at things with a long-term lens. Be it engineers, product managers, sales folks, or marketers—having a pause (ठहराव) built into the culture is matchless. It changes you in more ways than one can imagine!

News Gallery
2/6

The best part of my job is

To operate with a trust-as-default mindset and create autonomy within the team. It's best to trickle down responsibility and accountability instead of taking them away from individuals. It's what I believe in, and in fact, I have seen people deliver their best work when they're empowered to do so.

News Gallery
3/6

My top 3 productivity hacks

Fasting for 16 hours a day on most days (helps bring in a ton of focus early in the day), time-blocking (enables you to get things done), and not taking unknown calls (because most of them are spam anyway :))

News Gallery
4/6

My career-defining moment

Starting a business while in college with two wonderful friends I made on X (then, Twitter) in 2008! That 5-year journey taught me a lot early on in my career and played a huge role in shaping my professional life.

News Gallery
5/6

My advice to young professionals

Stay curious, learn to write well, and as someone said, play long-term games with long-term people. Instant gratification works well on social media, not necessarily in life. :)

News Gallery
6/6

A recent ad campaign I liked

Some of the CRED ads. You can see them on their Youtube channel.

Zoho Praval Singh
