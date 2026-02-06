afaqs! Pause - Priyank Shah, Co - Founder, RENÉE Cosmetics

The best part of my job is…
The best part of my job is the freedom to constantly create and innovate, whether it’s building a new product or shaping a compelling campaign. Every day brings a fresh challenge, and that creative momentum keeps the work exciting, meaningful, and deeply motivating.
My leadership mantra
My leadership mantra is to build with clarity, move with agility, and stay grounded in reality. I strongly believe in trusting and empowering teams to take ownership, think creatively, and make confident, informed decisions that drive the brand forward.
In an alternate timeline I would have been
In an alternate timeline, I’d be a statesman or political leader, working on policy, governance, and strengthening the foundations of society. I have been a people person all my life and I’d like to contribute to society in whatever capacity I can.
Streaming/Reading now
I enjoy content that blends creativity with strategic thinking, especially founder stories and narratives around leadership. Lately, I’ve been reading 'Bahubali' by Devdutt Pattanaik, which offers a Jain philosophical lens on power, leadership, and ethics, an insightful and refreshing perspective.
My top 3 productivity hacks
I follow a disciplined work routine, starting each day with a clear handwritten to-do list, protecting focused work blocks (even 15–30 minutes of deep work), and relying strongly on data. This keeps my thinking sharp, execution structured, and decisions purposeful.
A recent ad campaign I liked
A recent ad campaign I liked is Spotify’s playful take on beyond-the-wrap reveals featuring Ramanathan Raghav and Emraan Hashmi’s guilty pleasures. The campaign cleverly used humour and unexpected insights to spark conversation. I appreciated how it tapped into nostalgia and pop culture to feel relatable and culturally resonant.