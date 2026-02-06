Subscribe

0

afaqs! Pause Latest Stories

afaqs! Pause - Priyank Shah, Co - Founder, RENÉE Cosmetics

Priyank Shah is a dynamic business leader who brings over a decade of business and marketing expertise to his role as the Co - Founder at RENÉE Cosmetics. Here’s a little sneak peek into his workday, leadership mantra, and advice to young professionals.

author-image
afaqs! Content Team
New Update
1

"Build with clarity, move with agility, and stay grounded in reality"

2
1/6

The best part of my job is…

The best part of my job is the freedom to constantly create and innovate, whether it’s building a new product or shaping a compelling campaign. Every day brings a fresh challenge, and that creative momentum keeps the work exciting, meaningful, and deeply motivating.

3
2/6

My leadership mantra

My leadership mantra is to build with clarity, move with agility, and stay grounded in reality. I strongly believe in trusting and empowering teams to take ownership, think creatively, and make confident, informed decisions that drive the brand forward.

4
3/6

In an alternate timeline I would have been

In an alternate timeline, I’d be a statesman or political leader, working on policy, governance, and strengthening the foundations of society. I have been a people person all my life and I’d like to contribute to society in whatever capacity I can.

5
4/6

Streaming/Reading now

I enjoy content that blends creativity with strategic thinking, especially founder stories and narratives around leadership. Lately, I’ve been reading 'Bahubali' by Devdutt Pattanaik, which offers a Jain philosophical lens on power, leadership, and ethics, an insightful and refreshing perspective.

6
5/6

My top 3 productivity hacks

I follow a disciplined work routine, starting each day with a clear handwritten to-do list, protecting focused work blocks (even 15–30 minutes of deep work), and relying strongly on data. This keeps my thinking sharp, execution structured, and decisions purposeful.

7
6/6

A recent ad campaign I liked

A recent ad campaign I liked is Spotify’s playful take on beyond-the-wrap reveals featuring Ramanathan Raghav and Emraan Hashmi’s guilty pleasures. The campaign cleverly used humour and unexpected insights to spark conversation. I appreciated how it tapped into nostalgia and pop culture to feel relatable and culturally resonant.

Priyank Shah RENEE Cosmetics
afaqs! CaseStudies: How have iconic brands been shaped and built?
Advertisment