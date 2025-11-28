afaqs! Pause - Priyanka Sethi, Head of Marketing, Haier Appliances India

The best part of my job is…
Crafting narratives that connect innovation with people’s lives. As a woman leading marketing in tech, I value shaping consumer-centric stories that inspire trust, break stereotypes, and showcase how technology can truly empower everyday living.
My leadership mantra
My leadership mantra is to create leaders by providing space for people to grow, making them feel heard, and empowering them to take ownership. I believe leadership is not about authority, but about enabling others to realize their full potential.
My career-defining moment
Embracing challenges as opportunities has defined me as a professional. I have taken each challenge as a gateway for growth and positive outcomes. This mindset has also helped me expand my leadership capabilities in a dynamic, fast-evolving industry.
Streaming/Reading now
I’m rewatching Schitt’s Creek for its refreshing humour and life lessons wrapped in simplicity. Moira Rose is my favourite character in the show. Alongside, I enjoy reading spiritual books that help me stay grounded, balanced, and focused on personal growth and mindfulness.
Planning my next holiday
Planning my next holiday to Greece for its serene beauty, followed by Amsterdam to experience the city’s famous cycling culture and a cycle event. I’m also excited about attending Tomorrowland Thailand for its vibrant energy and unforgettable music experience.
A recent ad campaign I liked
A recent ad campaign I really liked is MakeMyTrip’s series featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. Their chemistry, humor, and relatable travel scenarios make the campaign both entertaining and effective in inspiring people to explore and plan their next trip.