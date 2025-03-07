afaqs! Pause - Rahul Karthikeyan, CMO, Scaler & InterviewBit

5 /6

How I recharge on weekends

Over the last few years, I spent weekends either exploring the different restaurants in the city or stepping out for treks and hikes. There are many one-day hike/trek options within a few driving hours of Bengaluru city, and it is a great way to spend quality time with my wife and dog. More recently, I have also restarted bike riding and tend to take off early mornings over the weekends to enjoy the scenic routes. The roads are fantastic, and the views are even better.