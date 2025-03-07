afaqs! Pause - Rahul Karthikeyan, CMO, Scaler & InterviewBit

The best part of my job is
Interacting with young talent. Our office is on the same campus as the offline Scaler programs, so the energy is always electric. The aspiring tech and management professionals I meet are ambitious, clever, and have fascinating world views. It is always an insightful conversation. Even our office has a lot of young professionals across teams, so it is great to see how they approach problems and daily work in their own unique way. It is both a learning experience and a mentorship opportunity for me.
My leadership mantra
Keep it simple.
In an alternate timeline I would have been
I enjoy sports a lot. So, I would have opted to be a full-time footballer or cricketer and hopefully would have built a successful career in that.
Books/movies/shows I reread and rewatch
'Big Bang Theory' is one of my all-time favourite TV series, and I rewatch it quite a bit. I have always preferred fiction books, and I keep experimenting with different genres. Most recently, I have been intrigued by Japanese authors. 'The Inugami Curse' by Seishi Yokomizo was the last book I read and enjoyed a lot.
How I recharge on weekends
Over the last few years, I spent weekends either exploring the different restaurants in the city or stepping out for treks and hikes. There are many one-day hike/trek options within a few driving hours of Bengaluru city, and it is a great way to spend quality time with my wife and dog. More recently, I have also restarted bike riding and tend to take off early mornings over the weekends to enjoy the scenic routes. The roads are fantastic, and the views are even better.
A recent ad campaign I liked
The most recent campaign by Swiggy Instamart highlighting the 10-minute delivery feature is superb. The messaging is succinct and to the point while ensuring the premises are relatable and humorous.