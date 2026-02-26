afaqs! Pause - Rajat Khullar, Founder, Bla Bli Blu

1 /6

The best part of my job is…

The best part of my job as the founder of Bla Bli Blu is getting to turn something as simple as fragrance into a real “main character” moment for people, watching an idea move from a feeling to a formula to a bottle, and finally become someone’s signature scent. I love obsessing over the tiny details, notes, performance, longevity, and packaging, until it feels unforgettable, because a great perfume doesn’t just smell good; it belongs to you.

What makes it even more meaningful is hearing customers say, “I feel like myself again,” or “I feel confident,” because that’s the magic I’m building for: a brand that makes people feel seen before they’re even spoken to.

My vision for Bla Bli Blu is to create India’s most loved discovery-first perfume brand, premium, honest, and approachable, where finding your perfect scent feels fun, personal, and risk-free. I want to make premium scent culture accessible and playful, so confidence can be affordable and everyday moments can become signature moments. Ultimately, Bla Bli Blu is here to make fragrance the simplest, most powerful way to feel like your best self every single day.