afaqs! Pause - Raju Vanapala, Founder and CEO, Way2News

The best part of my job is
Turning hyperlocal stories into a movement that empowers communities to share their voices is incredibly fulfilling. Watching our impact grow each day shows how much power lies in grassroots narratives. It is about giving people a platform to express themselves, share their experiences, and inspire change on a broader scale, ultimately driving collective progress.
In an alternate timeline, I would have been
A professional chef, blending diverse spices and ingredients to craft flavours that tell a story. Much like curating news, cooking is about balancing elements to create something that resonates. I would have loved to bring people together through food, offering unique and memorable experiences that connect different cultures through taste.
Streaming/Reading now
I am watching The Playbook on Netflix, which explores leadership lessons from top coaches who share their journeys of grit and perseverance. It is inspiring to see how they handle pressure. I am also reading The India Way by S. Jaishankar, providing valuable insights into India’s evolving role on the global stage and strategies for the future.
My top 3 productivity hacks
1. Break big goals into small, manageable tasks to stay on track and maintain momentum 2. Use mornings for deep, focused work when energy levels are highest 3. Take short, frequent walks to reset your mind and improve creativity. Small breaks can be powerful for maintaining high levels of productivity
A recent ad campaign I liked
The 'How strong is your Home Team' campaign by Ariel & BBDO caught my attention. It effectively challenges traditional roles and encourages shared responsibilities at home. The message is clear and impactful, promoting equality while making a relatable appeal. It is a campaign that truly sparks conversation and inspires change.