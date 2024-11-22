Advertisment
afaqs! Pause - Ravi Shharma, Chief Business Officer, Bobble AI

Ravi Shharma is a dynamic business leader who brings over two decades of business and marketing expertise to his role as the Chief Business Officer of Bobble AI. Here’s a little sneak peek into his workday, leadership mantra, and advice to young professionals.

afaqs! Content Team
“Inspire through vision, lead by example, and constantly innovate.”

The best part of my job is

The best part of my job is leading the drive toward innovative digital solutions and seeing tangible growth in B2B streams like Advertising & Marketing, Data as a Service, and Technology as a Service. Being able to impact how brands communicate in creative, non-intrusive ways keeps every day exciting.

My leadership mantra

Inspire through vision, lead by example, and constantly innovate. Staying adaptable and resilient while focusing on sustainable growth and fostering an inclusive, driven team.

My role model

Leaders who transform challenges into growth opportunities, like Satya Nadella. His approach to adaptive leadership, fostering innovation, and creating inclusive teams has inspired me to pursue growth with purpose and resilience.

In an alternate timeline I would have been

I would have been a strategist for social impact ventures, using tech to drive change. I’m passionate about technology's potential to solve real-world challenges, and I’d love to apply that to social innovation.

Books/movies/shows I re-read and re-watch

Books, movies, and shows I revisit often include Good to Great for its timeless insights on building enduring organisations. I also turn to classic business narratives and tech documentaries, which provide inspiration through the stories of pioneering leaders and the innovative cultures they fostered.

A recent ad campaign I liked

A recent ad campaign I liked was Cadbury Celebrations' latest campaign, which strategically taps into the cultural significance of togetherness during festivals. It doesn’t just promote the product; it reinforces Cadbury’s role in celebrating meaningful connections. By aligning with consumer values and evoking genuine emotion, the campaign effectively enhances brand affinity and deepens Cadbury’s relevance in the market.

Bobble AI Ravi Shharma
