afaqs! Pause - Rohan Chawla, Co-Founder, Story Digital

Rohan Chawla is a dynamic business leader who brings over a decade of business and marketing expertise to his role as the Co-Founder of Story Digital. Here’s a little sneak peek into his workday, leadership mantra, and advice to young professionals.

afaqs! Content Team
The best part of my job is
Leading revenue means constantly meeting new clients, networking with diverse people, and exploring unique brands. Each interaction presents fresh challenges, pushing us towards innovative ideas. Working closely with young colleagues further adds to this dynamic learning environment.

It might sound cliché, but genuinely, it's to lead by example. As a co-founder, the team closely observes and follows your actions, making it more of a responsibility than just a mantra. And speaking of mantras, one I often share with my team is that real success comes only through teamwork.

My role model

Different people inspire me for different reasons. Elon Musk for constantly challenging what’s possible. Ratan Tata for his humility and grace. Steve Jobs for his obsession with detail and vision. And Virat Kohli for his grit and relentless work ethic.

Most likely a lawyer. I’ve always enjoyed expressing myself clearly and thinking analytically. Throughout my career in business roles, negotiation has been key- and with my outspoken nature, law would’ve been a natural fit.

The Big Bang Theory is my comfort show- I fall back on it whenever I can’t decide what to watch. I also read The Daily Stoic by Ryan Holiday- one page each morning. It offers daily reflections on Stoic wisdom and helps keep my day clear and calm.

Campaigns rooted in strong, relatable insights always catch my eye. Netflix’s latest WWE campaign did just that. It brought alive a shared childhood memory of turning our homes into wrestling arenas, jumping off beds, and trying moves on siblings. Nostalgic, fun, and insight-led storytelling at its best.

Story Digital Rohan Chawla
