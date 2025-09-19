afaqs! Pause - Saket Vaidya, Chief Executive Officer, Korra Worldwide Advertising

The best part of my job is…
The best part of my job is problem-solving and building. As a right-brained, patient leader, I thrive on assessing challenges before diving in. My career has honed this skill, granting me greater resources to tackle bigger issues in marketing, communications, and leadership. There's pure joy in cracking puzzles, finding solutions, and learning from setbacks. Equally thrilling is assembling pieces—frameworks, processes, or teams—and I've built stellar ones multiple times. Most rewarding? Watching mentees flourish and sharing in their triumphs.
My leadership mantra
My leadership mantra: Trust in people. Grant them space to flourish, yet stand ready to offer guidance or steady support when they waver. At times, it means holding your breath and trusting they'll emulate your lead. Motivation comes in three forms—fear, kindness, or inspiration. I lean heavily toward inspiration, shunning fear. Outcomes aren't flawless, but I'd choose no other path.
My role model
Sidharth Rao, the one and only. Like many peers, I've admired him deeply, growing up alongside him in my mid-twenties, 3 years his junior. He was everything: flair, machismo, charisma, balanced by kindness and brotherhood, fueled by a mad work ethic that underpinned his maverick spirit. Taught people so much without formally teaching. His leadership inspired fierce loyalty—people would go to war for him, staking everything not from fear, but pure love.
In an alternate timeline I would have been
In an alternate timeline, I'd be a theoretical physicist, driven by an insatiable quest for knowledge and truth. Picture Sheldon from The Big Bang Theory—but far less awkward and much better at relationships. There's unparalleled thrill in unraveling the universe's deepest secrets; no holier grail exists.
Books/movies/shows I re-read and re-watch
'The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy' series by Douglas Adams—I've devoured all five books at least seven times. Once an avid gifter of copies, I've since dialed it back. Movie: 'Blade Runner', rewatched endlessly for its masterful artistry. Shows? Tricky to revisit, but the anime 'Neon Genesis Evangelion' wins out. And 'Big Bang Theory' clips? They ambush my social feeds relentlessly.
A recent ad campaign I liked
You asked for recent, so here goes. I love ads that are direct, product-focused, cliché-free, and visually captivating. "Heartbeat storytelling" evokes emotion through imagery, skipping the dull problem-solution formula. American Eagle's "Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans" exemplifies this—super slick and refreshing. Amid manufactured controversy, the brand stayed silent, letting fans celebrate it to strong success.