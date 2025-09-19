afaqs! Pause - Saket Vaidya, Chief Executive Officer, Korra Worldwide Advertising

3 /6

My role model

Sidharth Rao, the one and only. Like many peers, I've admired him deeply, growing up alongside him in my mid-twenties, 3 years his junior. He was everything: flair, machismo, charisma, balanced by kindness and brotherhood, fueled by a mad work ethic that underpinned his maverick spirit. Taught people so much without formally teaching. His leadership inspired fierce loyalty—people would go to war for him, staking everything not from fear, but pure love.