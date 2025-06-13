afaqs! Pause - Samir K. Modi, Managing Director, Modi Enterprises

The best part of my job is
The best part of my job is knowing that every decision I take can impact thousands of lives positively. It’s a huge responsibility, but also a blessing. We don’t just sell products—we build dignity, confidence, and hope. That human connection, that ripple effect, is what makes everything worthwhile.
My leadership mantra
My leadership mantra is to lead purposefully from the heart. Titles don’t inspire people—belief does. I believe in showing up with authenticity, listening deeply, and creating space for others to rise.
In an alternate timeline I would have been
In another timeline, I would either be a chef or bartender. I really enjoy experimenting in the kitchen, whether it’s trying out unexpected flavour combinations, putting a new twist on the classics, or just seeing how different ingredients come together. Seeing someone's face light up when they eat something I have cooked brings me a great sense of fulfilment. For me, serving others is about celebration, comfort, and connection.
My top 3 productivity hacks
My top 3 productivity hacks: 1. I use my car travel time to make calls and reply to messages. It helps me stay connected without taking time away from work, making my day more focused and productive. 2. Leave space for serendipity: Not every moment needs to be scheduled. Some of my best ideas have come from unplanned pauses. 3. Stay curious: Whether it’s a book, a podcast, or a conversation with a team member—I try to learn something new every day.
Streaming/Reading now
'Find Your Why' by Simon Sinek and 'The Ant and the Elephant' by Vince Poscente – Together, these books are helping me look inward and realign. One speaks to purpose; the other to how our subconscious beliefs shape our outcomes. As a leader, I have realised that true productivity and impact come when your inner drive and outer actions are synchronized.
A recent ad campaign I liked
The “#LikeAGirl” campaign by Always. I loved this campaign because it challenged an age-old stereotype and turned it on its head. It showed the strength and power behind being “like a girl”—a message that deeply resonates with me.