afaqs! Pause - Sapna Desai, CMO, ManipalCigna Health Insurance

2 /6

My leadership mantra

Lead in a way that people can model, not just follow. I’ve always believed that tone-setting matters more than instruction-giving. When people see you take responsibility, make tough calls, admit mistakes and stay steady in chaos, they naturally follow that example. What I try to build is a culture where authenticity is not a buzzword but daily behaviour. Show people the real reason behind a decision, and they’ll commit with far more conviction. Outcomes belong to the team, and accountability begins at the top. At the heart of my mantra is something simple: don’t lead from a pedestal. Lead from the trenches. People don’t need perfect leaders; they need leaders who are consistent, clear and human.