afaqs! Pause - Sapna Desai, CMO, ManipalCigna Health Insurance

The best part of my job is…
What keeps me energised is the constant momentum. Marketing is one of those fields where you’re never really “done”, there’s always a new insight to decode, a fresh behaviour to understand, or a sharper way to tell a story. The other part I value is the privilege of being close to real consumer sentiment. When you work in insurance, you aren’t selling a fleeting want, you’re impacting how people protect their families. That adds weight and meaning to the work. So, the best part of my job isn’t one thing; it’s this mix of creation, momentum, responsibility and the thrill of asking “what’s next?” every single day.
My leadership mantra
Lead in a way that people can model, not just follow. I’ve always believed that tone-setting matters more than instruction-giving. When people see you take responsibility, make tough calls, admit mistakes and stay steady in chaos, they naturally follow that example. What I try to build is a culture where authenticity is not a buzzword but daily behaviour. Show people the real reason behind a decision, and they’ll commit with far more conviction. Outcomes belong to the team, and accountability begins at the top. At the heart of my mantra is something simple: don’t lead from a pedestal. Lead from the trenches. People don’t need perfect leaders; they need leaders who are consistent, clear and human.
In an alternate timeline I would have been
If life had nudged me in a different direction, I would probably have become a tarot card reader. It may sound unexpected, but the appeal lies in the blend of intuition, symbolism and human connection. Tarot, at its core, is about helping someone make sense of their thoughts, fears and possibilities. In a way, it mirrors what I already love about my work - interpreting clues, understanding motivations and guiding decisions.
Streaming/Reading now
I’m currently reading 'Young Wired and Not Woke' by Rishabh Shah. Shah captures the mindset of younger audiences without glorifying or simplifying them. He talks about identity, attention, digital behaviour and the constant negotiation between being expressive and being judged online. What I find most helpful is how he breaks down the cultural codes shaping this generation, codes that brands often misread. As someone building communication in an industry where trust is everything, understanding these nuances is essential. This book doesn’t just offer insights; it nudges you to examine your own assumptions about influence and relevance.
My top 3 productivity hacks
My first non-negotiable is eliminating procrastination. If something needs attention, I either close it myself or delegate it with a clear system, never a vague “I’ll get to it later.” Second, I protect my morning “me time” fiercely. It’s a mix of exercise, meditation and a quiet mental run-through of the day ahead. This isn’t about routine for the sake of routine; it’s about giving yourself space to think before the world floods you with noise. And third, I spend ten deliberate minutes each day deciding what truly deserves my energy. I make a quick mental note of priorities, record voice notes and have small “self-chats” to align my thoughts. This tiny ritual keeps me centred, especially on chaotic days.
A recent ad campaign I liked
A recent campaign that genuinely stood out to me is the General Insurance Council’s 'Achha Kiya Insurance Liya'. What I appreciate is how it breaks away from the usual fear-driven insurance messaging. Instead of heavy jargon or dramatic scenarios, it uses pets as storytellers to explain real-world situations, hospital emergencies, accidents, sudden expenses, through a light, relatable lens. That creative choice does something clever. It softens a serious subject without diluting its importance, making non-life insurance feel approachable for audiences who usually see it as complicated or intimidating. The tone is warm and simple, yet the message lands with clarity: you’re always glad you bought insurance before you need it.