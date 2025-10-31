afaqs! Pause - Sarthak Seth, Sr. VP & Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, TATA Realty and Infrastructure Ltd.

The best part of my job is
Being at the heart of a changing India. Every day I get to understand customers more deeply, decode the pulse of the real estate market, and contribute to a landscape that is constantly evolving. It’s rewarding to know that in some way, our work helps shape how people live, work, and dream.
My leadership mantra
Empower, mentor, and build trust. I believe leadership is not about directing but enabling, creating an environment where people feel ownership of their roles. Great teams thrive when they know their voices matter, and I see my role as helping ideas, collaboration, and growth flourish.
In an alternate timeline I would have been
A chef. Instead of experimenting with markets, I would be experimenting with flavours. Instead of mapping projects, I would be plating stories on a dish. Food, like real estate, is about bringing people together and creating experiences that last. Both require creativity, craft, and the joy of making others feel at home.
Streaming/Reading now
Sports, always. For me, there’s no better teacher of resilience, teamwork, and strategy. Every match is a masterclass in grit and discipline, reminding me that success is not just about talent, but about persistence, preparation, and the ability to work as one.
My top 3 productivity hacks
First, focus on what truly matters rather than being caught up in noise. Second, stay swift and agile so you can adapt quickly to changing priorities. And third, keep learning every single day because growth, in both work and life, comes from never standing still.
A recent ad campaign I liked
The Titan Eye+ campaign with lorry drivers really stayed with me. It was simple, powerful, and deeply human. It shone a light on everyday heroes we often overlook, and it did so with empathy and authenticity. No surprise it won recognition at Cannes it truly deserved it.