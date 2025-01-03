afaqs! Pause - Sarvesh Bagla, Founder and CEO, Techmagnate

The best part of my job is
Driving transformational growth for our clients by spending my days strategizing and implementing SEO and digital marketing solutions that deliver real and measurable impact. Luckily, I get to experience this every single day- this truly is the best part of my role.
My leadership mantra
“My heart is in the work” a quote by Andrew Carnegie, which also happens to be the motto of my alma mater, Carnegie Mellon University, continues to inspire me till date. As a leader, I focus on getting the work done. As far as I’m concerned, leaders must understand that they’ve got to just roll up their sleeves and get the work done. I vouch for this, from my own experience and this would be my advice for young leaders as well.
My career-defining moment
A breakthrough moment which immediately comes to my mind was the time when we helped Bajaj Finserv achieve the #1 ranking for “personal loan”. We were able to achieve this within 18 months of launching the campaign and by outperforming major banks. This was a huge morale booster for our team and it validated our ability to deliver performance for our other clients as well. This campaign also gave us the confidence to establish ourselves as SEO leaders, particularly in the BFSI sector.
Streaming/Reading now
I am currently re-reading the ‘Autobiography of a Yogi’ for the second time and it’s amazing how I am having a silent conversation with Paramahansa Yogananda (the author) at an entirely new level. I love that I’m gaining fresh insights as I re-encounter pages and discovering how some of my perspectives have changed since I last read this book. Self-Realization Fellowship (SRF) is the worldwide spiritual organization that was founded in 1920 by Paramahansa Yogananda to disseminate his teachings on the Kriya Yoga science of meditation and art of spiritual living. Watching SRF videos is a part of my endeavor towards spiritual growth and mindfulness.
Planning my next holiday to
Into the wild! I am looking forward to visiting the Pench Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh.
A recent ad campaign I liked
I was impressed with the collaboration between Zepto and Manyavar, celebrating tradition and spontaneity. It was an innovative OOH activation.