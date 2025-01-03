afaqs! Pause - Sarvesh Bagla, Founder and CEO, Techmagnate

2 /6

My leadership mantra

“My heart is in the work” a quote by Andrew Carnegie, which also happens to be the motto of my alma mater, Carnegie Mellon University, continues to inspire me till date. As a leader, I focus on getting the work done. As far as I’m concerned, leaders must understand that they’ve got to just roll up their sleeves and get the work done. I vouch for this, from my own experience and this would be my advice for young leaders as well.