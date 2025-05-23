afaqs! Pause - Saurabh Khattar, Country Manager, India, Integral Ad Science

The best part of my job is
What excites me most is the pace at which adtech evolves. It’s an industry defined by rapid innovation, which keeps me curious, engaged, and constantly learning. I get to collaborate with some of the sharpest minds from brands, agencies, and the broader industry who are all working towards driving innovation and reshaping how we drive media outcomes. There’s genuine fulfilment in knowing that our work makes the digital ecosystem safer, more transparent, and more effective. Whether it’s reducing fraud, improving viewability, or helping marketers make smarter investments, it’s not just about metrics—it’s about driving progress with purpose. The culture at IAS is equally energising. We operate with a client-focused intent, whether we’re launching new solutions for them or navigating their growth across omnichannel platforms. That alignment, combined with a mindset of experimentation and innovation, makes every challenge feel like an opportunity to grow.
My leadership mantra
Leadership, to me, begins with contribution. It’s about adding value —your team, your clients, and your ecosystem. I strive to lead through example, empathy, and consistency. The best leaders I’ve learned from are deeply self-aware and genuinely invested in their teams’ growth. I’ve tried to embody that approach—listening with intent, empowering teams, and staying grounded in action are my mantra. At IAS, we’ve built a culture that encourages innovation, accountability, and a bias for action; these fuel innovation and performance. Our one-team culture helps the teams show up for one another, stay focused, and collaborate globally to do our best work.
My advice to young professionals
Stay curious—it’s your biggest differentiator. It drives you to ask better questions, explore new ideas, and stay adaptable in a fast-moving world. Make learning a habit. Technology changes daily, and the only way to stay ahead is to continually build skills, both within and outside your job description. Don’t just understand the tools; learn how to use them to solve real business problems. Growth often begins with discomfort. Say yes to the stretch project, learn that new platform, or leap into unfamiliar territory. That’s where confidence gets built. Find mentors who expand your thinking, and don’t wait for perfect conditions to try something new. Last but not the least, embrace a tech-first mindset. Develop technical fluency and soft skills, because the future belongs to those who can innovate and collaborate equally.
Streaming/Reading now
I’m currently reading Shoe Dog by Phil Knight, the co-founder of Nike. What I love about the book is how unpolished and real it is. Phil doesn’t glamorise the journey—he shares the messiness, the failures, and the self-doubt behind building one of the world’s most iconic brands. It’s a reminder that conviction, resilience, and execution often matter more than having all the answers. That spirit of building while navigating uncertainty really resonates with me.
Planning my next holiday to
I’m still choosing between Spain and Denmark. Spain draws me in with its vibrant energy, late sunsets, and incredible food culture. Denmark, with its Nordic design, café culture, and calm, has its own quiet charm. Either way, I’m looking forward to a refreshing adventure.
A recent ad campaign I liked
Though not recent, but timeless- the Samsung India service ad campaign stood out to me. It wasn’t a product-focused campaign, but instead, it highlighted how Samsung cares deeply for its clients and goes beyond routine customer service by showcasing a deeply human and empathetic approach that can turn an interaction into a meaningful experience. With memorable storytelling, it highlights the emotional impact of going the extra mile, creating satisfaction, and lasting loyalty.