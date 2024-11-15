afaqs! Pause - Shreya Sachdev, Associate Director & Head of Marketing, PUMA India

The best part of my job is
When our Head of Legal marches into Karthik (our MD’s) office to ask if he is willing to risk going to jail for the sake of our latest campaign! Jokes apart, I’m fortunate enough to do a role that requires constant innovation and newness, resulting in a never-ending supply of addictive adrenaline rushes as we jump from one high-stakes campaign to another.
My leadership mantra
I believe the best leaders are those who are always evolving. As a marketing professional, one is surrounded by a diverse, dynamic, and unpredictable group of people. Learning from those around you and from various situations to continuously improve, adapt your leadership style, and make well-informed decisions is, in my opinion, the mark of a good leader.
In an alternate timeline I would have been
Combining my 2 loves – food and travel- a travelling food-critic perhaps; being paid to see the world and how they eat!
Books/movies/shows I re-read and re-watch
The book - Jane Eyre by Charlotte Bronte - my first tryst with a strong female character that makes her own way in life instead of waiting for a knight in shining armour to come rescue her.
A recent ad campaign I liked
Lay's “No Lay's, No Game” featuring David Beckham and Thierry Henry. They got so many things right - leveraging sports fandom the right way, merging virtual content and in-person experiences, using the ever-loved stadium cam device to build brand recall, ultimately wowing the consumer both at the game and outside.