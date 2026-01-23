afaqs! Pause - Shrinivas Khanolkar, Head – Digital Business, Marketing & Corporate Communication, Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India)

The best part of my job is…
Working with a bunch of enthusiastic people, getting acquainted with new faces, daily there is a new challenge with technology upgradation and prioritizing tasks on hand is a maze and navigating through that is energizing.
My leadership mantra
Growth-oriented, transformation-driven mindset, empowering team. I love to throw challenges to the team and see their approach.
In an alternate timeline I would have been
I asked Co-Pilot this question and it said I could have been a behavioural economist, sports storyteller, or leadership coach. Maybe one of those—but I wouldn’t mind running a small fish shack on a beach.
Streaming/Reading now
Streaming: Mad Men (Lionsgate Play), The Chair (Apple TV). Reading: Origin of Brands by Al & Laura Ries, Future of No Work by Filip Drimalka, Unstoppable Us by Yuval Noah Harari.
My top 3 productivity hacks
Delegate with empowerment. Reward success and back speed bumps. See the big picture and your role in it. Share knowledge—it helps reduce friction.
A recent ad campaign I liked
Recent campaigns that i liked are AMFI's campaign on Volatility featuring Rohit Sharma and Swiggy's 'Arriving now: Chawla?!' featuring Juhi Chawla.