afaqs! Pause - Shrinivas Khanolkar, Head – Digital Business, Marketing & Corporate Communication, Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India)

Shrinivas Khanolkar is a dynamic business leader who brings over two decades of business and marketing expertise to his role as the Head of Digital Business, Marketing & Corporate Communication at Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India). Here’s a little sneak peek into his workday, leadership mantra, and advice to young professionals.

afaqs! Content Team
The best part of my job is…

Working with a bunch of enthusiastic people, getting acquainted with new faces, daily there is a new challenge with technology upgradation and prioritizing tasks on hand is a maze and navigating through that is energizing.

My leadership mantra

Growth-oriented, transformation-driven mindset, empowering team. I love to throw challenges to the team and see their approach.

In an alternate timeline I would have been

I asked Co-Pilot this question and it said I could have been a behavioural economist, sports storyteller, or leadership coach. Maybe one of those—but I wouldn’t mind running a small fish shack on a beach.

Streaming/Reading now

Streaming: Mad Men (Lionsgate Play), The Chair (Apple TV). Reading: Origin of Brands by Al & Laura Ries, Future of No Work by Filip Drimalka, Unstoppable Us by Yuval Noah Harari.

My top 3 productivity hacks

Delegate with empowerment. Reward success and back speed bumps. See the big picture and your role in it. Share knowledge—it helps reduce friction.

A recent ad campaign I liked

Recent campaigns that i liked are AMFI's campaign on Volatility featuring Rohit Sharma and Swiggy's 'Arriving now: Chawla?!' featuring Juhi Chawla.

Shrinivas Khanolkar Mirae Asset Investment Managers
