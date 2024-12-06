afaqs! Pause - Shruti Kaushik Agrawal, Marketing Head, TATA Realty

The best part of my job is
The best part about my job today is the thrill of navigating the ever-evolving marketing landscape. With the advent of AI, data-driven insights, influencer community/content creators and cutting-edge digital tools, marketers have unprecedented power to shape brand narratives and drive business growth. The ability to craft compelling stories across multiple channels, from social media to influencer partnerships, and measure their impact in real-time is incredibly empowering. The challenge of staying ahead of trends, adapting to changing consumer behaviors, and leveraging emerging technologies keeps the role exciting and intellectually stimulating. Ultimately, my role is about creating meaningful connections with audiences, and the tools and techniques available today make that more achievable than ever before.
My leadership mantra
I inspire and empower others to find their purpose, build trust, and create a culture of innovation and collaboration. I believe in the power of human connection and the importance of leading with empathy and integrity.
My advice to young professionals
Stay Curious. The professional landscape is constantly evolving hence prioritising continuous learning and skill development. Build strong relationships with colleagues and mentors. Your network is one of your most valuable assets. Set realistic goals and track your progress. It's important to have goals but make sure they are realistic and achievable and then build from there.
In an alternate timeline I would have been
While there is so much I would like to experience and live, becoming a Formula 1 driver tops my wishlist. The thrill of high-speed racing, the adrenaline rush is undeniably exciting. The intensity of the competition, the strategic decisions made in split seconds, and the constant drive for perfection create an environment that's both exhilarating and demanding and that is so much of my personality and to top it all... My Weight-&-Height adds up as Cherry on Cake to make it Light & Fast (Literally look like Cherry). Smile! 😊 Smile!
Books/movies/shows I re-read and re-watch
Currently reading ‘The English Patient’ by Michael Ondaatje. I can watch ‘Madmen’ on repeat, however, I am currently watching ‘Suits’. I am fascinated with history and I love watching documentaries from the past.
A recent ad campaign I liked
Cadbury Dairy Milk's Diwali campaign, which used AI to create India's first mass hyper-personalised Diwali ad, featuring local businesses. The ad showcased various Diwali presents and mapped them to local businesses, making it highly relevant to each viewer. This innovative approach resonated with audiences, ensuring the campaign's success. Lifebuoy's "Help a Child Reach 5 ft Gondappa" campaign, delivered a simple yet impactful message highlighting grave issues affecting children's health. The campaign encompassed both product promotion and educational efforts. Unilever clearly demonstrated that improving community health through knowledge-sharing and encouraging behavior change is central to its business and CSR strategy.