afaqs! Pause - Shruti Kaushik Agrawal, Marketing Head, TATA Realty

4 /6

In an alternate timeline I would have been

While there is so much I would like to experience and live, becoming a Formula 1 driver tops my wishlist. The thrill of high-speed racing, the adrenaline rush is undeniably exciting. The intensity of the competition, the strategic decisions made in split seconds, and the constant drive for perfection create an environment that's both exhilarating and demanding and that is so much of my personality and to top it all... My Weight-&-Height adds up as Cherry on Cake to make it Light & Fast (Literally look like Cherry). Smile! 😊 Smile!