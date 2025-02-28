afaqs! Pause - Siddharth Gopalkrishnan, COO, Netcore Cloud

The best part of my job is
The best part of my job is being involved in the thick of things within the world of MarTech and Agentic AI. This industry is evolving at a tremendous pace, and no two days are the same. Innovation and learning happen hand-in-hand every day.
My leadership mantra
My leadership mantra consists of two points: 1. Going deeper with fewer, i.e. doing fewer things but with increased excellence and efficiency. 2. Enabling the next set of leaders.
In an alternate timeline I would have been
In an alternate timeline, I would have played cricket professionally.
Streaming/Reading now
I just finished 'Black Warrant', and now I’m watching 'The Åre Murders'. My current reading is 'Before the Coffee Gets Cold', a 2015 novel by Toshikazu Kawaguchi.
My top 3 productivity hacks
1. Delegate and coach - get the right people for the appropriate priorities and ensure you give them enough guidance to limit hand-holding. 2. Using Notetaker AI to summarise my meetings and rethink my meetings through notes. 3. My assistant who helps to keep things on track in my day-to-day life.
A recent ad campaign I liked
I liked Britannia’s recent “Britannia, Shaped By Nature” ad campaign - it hit me right in the feels. The way it blends nostalgia with everyday moments reminds me why emotions drive brand love. The campaign was more than marketing—it’s storytelling that tugs at nostalgia and everyday moments. As a marketer, I admire its simplicity; as a consumer, it takes me back to my childhood. Great brands don’t just sell, they become a part of our lives.