afaqs! Pause - Siddharth Gopalkrishnan, COO, Netcore Cloud

A recent ad campaign I liked

I liked Britannia’s recent “Britannia, Shaped By Nature” ad campaign - it hit me right in the feels. The way it blends nostalgia with everyday moments reminds me why emotions drive brand love. The campaign was more than marketing—it’s storytelling that tugs at nostalgia and everyday moments. As a marketer, I admire its simplicity; as a consumer, it takes me back to my childhood. Great brands don’t just sell, they become a part of our lives.