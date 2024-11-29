afaqs! Pause - Sneha Mahant Mehta, Head of Marketing, U.S. Polo. Assn India

6 /6

A recent ad campaign I liked

While the latest USPA X Pacho AW’24 Campaign will remain my No. 1 for obvious reasons, the Diwali’24 campaign by One Plus deserves a special call out. Being an ardent animal lover and a pet parent myself, this campaign tugged deeply at the heartstrings. I really appreciate when brands are able to deliver a larger message to the audiences via their communication. For instance, street animals in our country aren’t always treated right and every effort to create awareness will help the situation. I truly believe that brands need to invest in purpose driven marketing which goes beyond product and use their might to deliver larger messages for the betterment of the society we live in.