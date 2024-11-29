afaqs! Pause - Sneha Mahant Mehta, Head of Marketing, U.S. Polo. Assn India

The best part of my job is
Every day is different! There’s almost never a dull moment, even in day-to-day life, keeping you on your toes—always ideating, innovating, or simply solving problems. Collaborating with a variety of individuals and teams, both within the organisation and with external partners, brings tremendous opportunities for personal and professional growth. Marketing as a function is limitless, dynamic, and extremely rewarding, pushing you to draw on both your creative and analytical sides.
My leadership mantra
Dare to dream, work hard to make it a reality! In my view, a healthy team dynamic is essential for success, and it is the leader's responsibility to cultivate a winning culture. A leader's role encompasses several key facets, including clarity of thought, a well-defined objective or goal, contributing to the team's learning and development, and equipping them with the tools necessary for seamless delivery on brand requirements.
My advice to young professionals
Work hard, stay humble, be consistent, focus on self-upgradation & growth.
Streaming/Reading now
True crime is my go to genre, I am fascinated with crime investigation stories. I really enjoyed a fictional show I saw some time ago – Mare of Easttown starring Kate Winslet. It had a beautiful small town setting, simple screenplay and the lead cop’s role was extremely well portrayed by Kate. I generally end my day with a rerun of a slice of life, comedy sitcom.
Planning my next holiday to
Travel is therapy for my soul! Absolutely loved my recent trips to Bali, Baku-Azerbaijan & Japan. Next on the cards is hopefully Amsterdam!
A recent ad campaign I liked
While the latest USPA X Pacho AW’24 Campaign will remain my No. 1 for obvious reasons, the Diwali’24 campaign by One Plus deserves a special call out. Being an ardent animal lover and a pet parent myself, this campaign tugged deeply at the heartstrings. I really appreciate when brands are able to deliver a larger message to the audiences via their communication. For instance, street animals in our country aren’t always treated right and every effort to create awareness will help the situation. I truly believe that brands need to invest in purpose driven marketing which goes beyond product and use their might to deliver larger messages for the betterment of the society we live in.