afaqs! Pause - Sujala Martis, Director, Consumer Marketing, Platinum Guild International (PGI)

The best part of my job is
Having the opportunity to shape perceptions in a category as unique as platinum jewellery, turning it from a nascent offering into a powerful symbol of self-expression and distinction. Every day, I get to blend strategy, creativity, and consumer insights to build initiatives that not only resonate deeply with audiences but also drive meaningful growth and elevate the category’s relevance.
My leadership mantra
Leadership is about creating an environment where people feel inspired to think big, act with clarity of purpose, and collaborate authentically. It’s about helping people unlock their potential and see what they’re truly capable of. I strive to nurture a culture of trust, empowerment, and innovation—one that encourages fresh ideas and drives meaningful, lasting impact.
My top 3 productivity hacks
- Start the day early! That head start is irreplaceable. - Work in short, intense bursts, followed by quick breaks – it keeps energy and focus sharp. - Visualise the outcome of projects before beginning; it not only keeps motivation high but also provides clarity in execution.
In an alternate timeline I would have been
A singer—just the girl in the choir, finding joy in music and letting it tell stories that words sometimes can’t. Music has always been my creative outlet, and in another life, I’d have probably chased that passion to see where it could take me.
Streaming/Reading now
‘Slow Horses’ has become a favourite of mine because it’s not the usual slick spy thriller—it’s messy and witty. Gary Oldman nails it as Jackson Lamb, this grumpy, sharp-tongued character who’s nothing like the usual spy hero. It’s got dark humour, flawed but relatable characters — refreshing and a lot of fun to watch.
A recent ad campaign I liked
Nike’s ‘Winning Isn’t for Everyone’ campaign is bold and unapologetic, diving into the grit and relentless drive it takes to be the best. Sure, it sparked debates about sportsmanship, but it also shines a light on a truth we often overlook—greatness demands focus, sacrifice, and sometimes, a mindset that isn’t for everyone. It’s a conversation-starter, and that’s what makes it brilliant.