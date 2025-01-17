afaqs! Pause - Sujala Martis, Director, Consumer Marketing, Platinum Guild International (PGI)

6 /6

A recent ad campaign I liked

Nike’s ‘Winning Isn’t for Everyone’ campaign is bold and unapologetic, diving into the grit and relentless drive it takes to be the best. Sure, it sparked debates about sportsmanship, but it also shines a light on a truth we often overlook—greatness demands focus, sacrifice, and sometimes, a mindset that isn’t for everyone. It’s a conversation-starter, and that’s what makes it brilliant.