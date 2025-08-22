afaqs! Pause - Sumedha Jain, MarComm Head, Jain Amar - Madame

The best part of my job is
The ability to blend creativity with strategy. Taking a raw idea, shaping it with insight and purpose, and seeing it come alive as a campaign that connects with real people—that journey from concept to impact is what makes every day exciting.
My leadership mantra
Lead with clarity of purpose, empower others through trust, and always listen more than you speak. True leadership isn’t about control—it’s about creating an environment where your team can think freely, act boldly, and grow continuously.
In an alternate timeline I would have been
An artist—someone who paints stories with colour and feeling. I’ve always been drawn to canvasses and creativity, and in another life, I would’ve loved to explore that passion full-time, turning imagination into visual experiences.
Streaming/Reading now
Currently streaming 'Abstract: The Art of Design' on Netflix—it’s inspiring to see how design shapes the world. Reading 'Marketing Minds', a sharp, insightful book on how legendary brands think, craft narratives, and stay culturally relevant.
My top 3 productivity hacks
Start the day with a clear, prioritized to-do list. Wake up early to use the morning quiet for deep, focused work. And most importantly, track progress weekly through data and feedback—it helps course-correct and keeps the bigger picture in view.
A recent ad campaign I liked
Cadbury’s campaigns continue to impress. They masterfully use festivals, real moments, and technology to tell emotional stories that stick. Their storytelling feels personal, inclusive, and always manages to strike the right impact.