afaqs! Pause - Taniya Pandey, Chief Marketing Officer, VLCC

The best part of my job is…
In my role, as a marketer. I help define who we are as a brand, inspire people to engage with us, and turn that engagement into lasting relationships. What truly drives me is the human side of marketing; shaping conversations around beauty, wellness, and confidence that empower people to see themselves differently. Few professions let you influence both perception and purpose the way marketing does. For me, it’s about using the power of storytelling and brand experiences to create real impact — one that not only builds business, but also uplifts people and creates a sense of security.
My leadership mantra
The best way to lead is to follow. In simpler terms, that’s empathy, and when it’s backed by clear intent, half the work is already done. I believe in creating an environment where teams feel empowered to think beyond tasks and routine deliverables, to bring fresh ideas to the table, to question, to innovate, and to grow. Leadership, to me, is about enabling people to connect their everyday work with a larger purpose and brand vision. That’s when creativity truly thrives.
My advice to young professionals
Stay curious and never lose your sense of wonder. In a world that’s constantly evolving, agility and empathy will always set you apart. Learn to listen deeply, think critically, and act with intention. The most meaningful careers are built by those who stay open to learning, embrace challenges, and find purpose in what they do. That’s where true leadership begins.
Streaming/Reading now
I’m currently revisiting Ikigai. It’s such a timeless reminder of purpose, passion, and balance, and it continues to shape how I think about both leadership and personal growth. Every time I read it, I take away something new about living meaningfully, both at work and outside of it.
Planning my next holiday to
Japan, for its perfect blend of culture, precision, and aesthetics. There’s something deeply inspiring about how beauty and mindfulness coexist there. Re-reading Ikigai definitely nudged me to plan this trip and experience that sense of harmony and balance firsthand.
A recent ad campaign I liked
I really admired Nike’s “You Can’t Stop Us” campaign. It beautifully combined storytelling, visual craft, and purpose, showing how sport can unite people beyond barriers. The seamless editing and strong emotional core made it a masterclass in brand consistency and creative execution.