afaqs! Pause - Taniya Pandey, Chief Marketing Officer, VLCC

The best part of my job is…

In my role, as a marketer. I help define who we are as a brand, inspire people to engage with us, and turn that engagement into lasting relationships. What truly drives me is the human side of marketing; shaping conversations around beauty, wellness, and confidence that empower people to see themselves differently. Few professions let you influence both perception and purpose the way marketing does. For me, it’s about using the power of storytelling and brand experiences to create real impact — one that not only builds business, but also uplifts people and creates a sense of security.