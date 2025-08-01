afaqs! Pause - Ullas Vijay, Chief Marketing Officer, Duroflex Group

The best part of my job is
The best part of my job is shaping stories that connect people to better sleep and healthier lives. It’s incredibly fulfilling to lead a brand that doesn’t just sell mattresses, but champions a purpose of rest, recovery, and well-being in every Indian home.
My leadership mantra
My leadership mantra is to stay curious, stay grounded. I believe in empowering teams through trust, encouraging bold ideas, and enabling a culture where learning never stops. Leadership, to me, is less about control and more about inspiring clarity and conviction.
My career-defining moment
I can’t pinpoint one defining moment—my journey has been shaped by a series of learnings, challenges, and collaborations. Each phase has added a layer to my growth, and I believe careers are less about single turning points and more about consistent evolution.
Streaming/Reading now
Currently watching 'Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero' with my son — a heartwarming story of courage and loyalty. On the reading front, it’s 'Hooked' by Nir Eyal — a brilliant take on building habit-forming products.
Planning my next holiday to
I don’t usually plan holidays too far in advance — the best ones are often the most impromptu.
A recent ad campaign I liked
I really enjoyed Acko’s Munnabhai campaign — a fresh spin on insurance communication with nostalgic charm. KitKat’s ‘Break par sirf break’ campaign with Ayushmann Khurrana was another standout for its relatable take on everyday pauses.