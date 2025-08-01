Advertisment
afaqs! Pause Latest Stories

afaqs! Pause - Ullas Vijay, Chief Marketing Officer, Duroflex Group

Ullas Vijay is a dynamic business leader who brings nearly two decades of business and marketing expertise to his role as the Chief Marketing Officer of Duroflex Group. Here’s a little sneak peek into his workday, leadership mantra, and advice to young professionals.

afaqs! Content Team
“Leadership, to me, is less about control and more about inspiring clarity and conviction”

The best part of my job is

The best part of my job is shaping stories that connect people to better sleep and healthier lives. It’s incredibly fulfilling to lead a brand that doesn’t just sell mattresses, but champions a purpose of rest, recovery, and well-being in every Indian home.

My leadership mantra

My leadership mantra is to stay curious, stay grounded. I believe in empowering teams through trust, encouraging bold ideas, and enabling a culture where learning never stops. Leadership, to me, is less about control and more about inspiring clarity and conviction.

My career-defining moment

I can’t pinpoint one defining moment—my journey has been shaped by a series of learnings, challenges, and collaborations. Each phase has added a layer to my growth, and I believe careers are less about single turning points and more about consistent evolution.

Streaming/Reading now

Currently watching 'Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero' with my son — a heartwarming story of courage and loyalty. On the reading front, it’s 'Hooked' by Nir Eyal — a brilliant take on building habit-forming products.

Planning my next holiday to

I don’t usually plan holidays too far in advance — the best ones are often the most impromptu.

A recent ad campaign I liked

I really enjoyed Acko’s Munnabhai campaign — a fresh spin on insurance communication with nostalgic charm. KitKat’s ‘Break par sirf break’ campaign with Ayushmann Khurrana was another standout for its relatable take on everyday pauses.

Duroflex Duroflex Group Ullas Vijay
