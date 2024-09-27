The best part of my job is
I believe it’s watching ideas evolve from scribbles on a whiteboard to full-fledged successes. It’s like seeing creativity and strategy shake hands and make magic. And to be honest, it doesn’t hurt when your ‘Aha!’ moments turn into applause-worthy results. Add to that the pride of creating something proudly Indian—for the world.
My leadership mantra
It’s simple: ‘Unlock potential like it’s a hidden superpower.’ I believe in bringing out the best in people, helping them see what they’re truly capable of—without the cape, but with all the impact. When they shine, we all win.
My career-defining moment
It came when I realised that success isn’t measured by the hours you put in, but by the impact you create. It hit me like an epiphany during a pivotal project—suddenly, I wasn’t just chasing goals; I was setting them. From that moment on, I wasn’t just playing the game, I was changing it.
My advice to young professionals
Don’t just chase success, chase learning. Your degree might land you the job, but your curiosity and resilience will keep you in the game. Oh, and never underestimate the power of asking smart questions—it’s how you get ahead while looking like you always knew the answers.
Books/movies/shows I re-read and re-watch
If I talk about movies, The Godfather offers timeless lessons in power dynamics. The Office serves as a reminder of how not to run one. And the book Thinking, Fast and Slow? Every time I read it, my brain goes, ‘Wait, did I miss this the first 10 times?’ Classic wisdom served with a side of wit.
A recent ad campaign I liked
Nike’s Winning Isn’t for Everyone campaign during the Olympics was the perfect blend of cheek and grit. It flipped the script on the usual ‘everyone’s a winner’ spiel, serving up a dose of raw, unfiltered truth: Winning takes blood, sweat, and tears. It’s not for the faint-hearted, and that’s exactly what makes it genius. Bold, brilliant, and unmistakably Nike.