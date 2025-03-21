afaqs! Pause - Vidushi Goyal, CMO - Swiss Beauty

The best part of my job is
The ability to shape and build a brand while having a complete, end-to-end view of its journey. From strategy to execution, I love seeing how the right decisions can drive both brand perception and business impact. It’s incredibly fulfilling to create something that resonates with people while also delivering real, measurable results.
My leadership mantra
Own your job, own your team, and take full accountability. Leadership isn’t about authority—it’s about responsibility. When you take ownership of your work and empower your team to do the same, you create a culture of trust, excellence, and continuous growth. High accountability leads to high impact.
In an alternate timeline I would have been
A writer—crafting fiction novels, exploring fascinating theories, and building immersive, magical worlds for readers to escape into. There’s something deeply satisfying about weaving stories that spark imagination, challenge perspectives, and transport people to places they’ve never been.
I’m currently reading 'The Psychology of Money', a fascinating take on how human emotions and biases shape financial decisions. It’s a refreshing perspective on money beyond just numbers and logic. On the streaming front, I’m watching 'Severance', a thought-provoking series that brilliantly explores the idea of work-life balance—though in the most unsettling and gripping way.
My top 3 productivity hacks
Calendarisation: If it’s not on the calendar, it doesn’t exist. Scheduling tasks ensures nothing slips through the cracks. Prioritisation: Not everything is urgent; knowing what truly matters helps focus energy on high-impact work. Utilising Transit Time: Whether it’s emails, reading, or brainstorming ideas, I make every minute count—especially while on the go.
A recent ad campaign I liked
Dove’s 'Stop The Beauty Test' really resonated with me. It was rooted in a powerful, real-world insight and what made it even more impactful was its timing, aligning with a cultural shift where more women were challenging these norms and reclaiming their narratives. It reached the right audience, sparked the right conversations, and did so at exactly the right time.