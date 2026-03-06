afaqs! Pause - Rajat Khullar, Founder, Bla Bli Blu

The best part of my job is…
The best part of my job as the founder of Bla Bli Blu is turning fragrance into a real “main character” moment- watching an idea move from feeling to formula to bottle, and finally become someone’s signature scent. Hearing customers say they feel confident or like themselves again reminds me why I’m building a brand that makes people feel seen.
My leadership mantra…
My leadership mantra is simple: build with heart, decide with data, and execute with speed- without compromising honesty or quality. I keep priorities clear, standards high, and ego low. If we obsess over details customers actually feel and create real joy and trust, growth follows naturally.
In an alternate timeline, I would have been...
In an alternate timeline, I’d be a strategy consultant- the person brands call when things feel messy or stuck. I’d help them clarify what they’re selling, to whom, and why it matters, then turn confusion into a focused plan. At its best, consulting is clarity plus momentum- turning noise into signal and potential into performance.
Reading/Streaming now
Streaming now: 'Shark Tank India' - not for the drama, but for the deal thinking. I watch it like a founder’s classroom: how entrepreneurs defend margins, CAC, pricing, and positioning. It’s a reminder that storytelling without fundamentals is noise, and fundamentals without storytelling are invisible.
My top 3 productivity hacks
My productivity hacks are simple: • One MIT + two must-do’s daily so the day has a clear win. • Protected deep-work “Founder Hours” with no calls or WhatsApp. • A decision log with weekly 80/20 reviews to track what worked, cut noise, and move faster.
A recent ad campaign I liked
After India’s T20 win over the USA, Blinkit read the room and joined the cricket chatter with a sharp, humorous reel taking a playful swipe at the US team. It’s a neat example of moment marketing done right- fast, culturally tuned in, and instantly shareable.