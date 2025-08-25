Aagey Se Right Brands wins India’s Best Design Project 2025 for reimagining Chai Point for a new generation

When Aagey Se Right (ASR) Brands set out to reimagine Chai Point, India’s largest organised chai retailer, the ambition was clear: make a cultural icon speak to the pulse of a new India. That ambition has now been recognised with India’s Best Design Project 2025, awarded for the transformation of Chai Point into a brand that’s as dynamic and driven as the people it serves.

With over 170 stores, a strong omnichannel presence, and deep consumer love, Chai Point was already a market leader. But with India evolving culturally, digitally, and emotionally, the brand saw an opportunity to grow from being a trusted product to becoming a voice for the country’s young, fast-moving, ambitious generation.



Our approach started where all great design does; by listening. Tea in India isn’t a quiet affair. It’s social. It’s quick. It’s fuel for ideas, ambition, and connection. But the existing brand identity didn’t reflect that energy. That insight became the foundation for a bold new brand idea: “Make Things Happen.”From there, we built a vibrant and dynamic visual language that pulsed with intent. A sharp, bold new logo brought movement to the forefront. At its heart, the Infinity Thread, a continuous line flowing through design elements, spaces, and packaging. It symbolised the unbroken spirit of India’s hustlers, creators, and changemakers.

Advertisment

Energising Orange and Ashok Chakra Blue became the colours of courage, rooted ambition, and forward momentum. Every touchpoint, from cup sleeves to menu boards to digital screens, carried the brand’s new voice: chai isn’t a pause, it’s a push forward. Stores became pit stops in the journeys of modern India’s doers, not just cafés.

The work culminated in a public launch at the Maha Kumbh, where millions engaged with the brand in its new avatar. By repositioning chai as more than just a comforting ritual, ASR Brands’ work represents a subtle but significant category shift. One that blends cultural authenticity with a forward-looking brand strategy. The work’s cultural relevance, design depth, and strategic clarity led to Chai Point being named India’s Best Design Project 2025, cementing its place as a brand built to fuel the nation’s aspirations.