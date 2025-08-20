Behind the magic : Bringing stories to life

For our latest music video with Magic Moments, we partnered with Kerala-based director Vimal Chandran. From the outset, the concept was shaped as a team effort with the VML & Hogarth creatives, while Vimal’s vision brought a distinctive cinematic layer to the storytelling.

Shooting with Kriti Sanon & Akshay Oberoi was a lot of fun, but the winter in Turkey and a tight schedule kept us on our toes. Still, the team pulled it off like pros with coffee, teamwork, and plenty of quick thinking.

Director Vimal Chandran with Kriti Sanon & Akshay Oberoi

“What makes our work stand out,” say the Producers, “is that we try to weave cinematic and narrative elements into every project. Since we also work in feature films and series, we bring that storytelling approach to everything we do whether it’s a 30-second commercial or a two-minute music video.”

“For us, the thrill lies in collaborating with different kinds of talent and making every project feel cinematic, no matter the format.”

