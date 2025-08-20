Advertisment
Subscribe

0

Agency Briefs

Behind the magic : Bringing stories to life

At Open Air Films our spirit call is simple: collaborate with talent that brings a fresh, unique voice. Every project is a chance to work with India’s most imaginative minds.

author-image
afaqs! partner content
New Update
FullSizeRender

Open Air Films team: Priya Sreedharan, Wasim Khan, Chris Wagner, Ujaala Chaudhuri & Malvika Menon

Listen to this article
0.75x1x1.5x
00:00/ 00:00

For our latest music video with Magic Moments, we partnered with Kerala-based director Vimal Chandran. From the outset, the concept was shaped as a team effort with the VML & Hogarth creatives, while Vimal’s vision brought a distinctive cinematic layer to the storytelling.

Shooting with Kriti Sanon & Akshay Oberoi was a lot of fun, but the winter in Turkey and a tight schedule kept us on our toes. Still, the team pulled it off like pros with coffee, teamwork, and plenty of quick thinking.

new pic

Director Vimal Chandran with  Kriti Sanon & Akshay Oberoi

“What makes our work stand out,” say the Producers, “is that we try to weave cinematic and narrative elements into every project. Since we also work in feature films and series, we bring that storytelling approach to everything we do whether it’s a 30-second commercial or a two-minute music video.”

“For us, the thrill lies in collaborating with different kinds of talent and making every project feel cinematic, no matter the format.”

Visit - https://www.openairfilms.com/

Instagram https://www.instagram.com/openair.films/

Partners - Priya Sreedharan & Wasim Khan 

Email - ujaala@gmail.com

Open Air Films
afaqs! CaseStudies: How have iconic brands been shaped and built?
Advertisment