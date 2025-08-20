Ever wondered which agency drives marketing for your favourite Shark Tank brands?

Lights out. Cheques received. And then begins the real work….

Scaling a D2C brand from an idea, or a promising pitch, to a profitable business is arguably a bigger task than raising funds, and this is where Marketing Lab steps in.

In just a few years, Marketing Lab has emerged as one of India’s most sought-after performance marketing agencies for D2C brands, with a client roster that boasts over 22 Shark Tank India brands. These aren’t just names for bragging rights — they are living case studies of how smart strategy, creative agility, and deep consumer understanding can turn investment into impact.

From funding to scaling

While many Shark Tank-featured brands capture the nation’s attention overnight, sustaining momentum requires more than just publicity. Marketing Lab acts as the engine that drives sustained growth, translating curiosity into clicks, and clicks into conversions.

Their approach starts with the basics:

Hyper-targeted advertising on Meta, Google, and marketplaces



Conversion-driven creative that speaks directly to the D2C consumer psyche



Retention strategies via WhatsApp, email, and remarketing funnels



A performance-first mindset where every rupee is measured for ROI



The “Lab” mindset

The agency’s name is no coincidence. At Marketing Lab, campaigns are designed, tested, optimised, and scaled like scientific experiments. “Aggressive creative testing combined with strategic storytelling drives insane results,” says Mintu, the founder.

This combination has made Marketing Lab the go-to partner for Shark Tank brands aiming to go beyond their initial hype.

Making founders’ lives easier

One of the agency’s biggest differentiators is how founder-friendly it is. Most D2C entrepreneurs juggle product development, operations, and brand building, often without deep expertise in performance marketing. Marketing Lab acts as a plug-and-play marketing department, handling everything a D2C founder could need — a truly 360-degree service that lets founders focus on growth without drowning in dashboards.

Proof in performance

Marketing Lab doesn’t just speak in words but numbers. Take a look:

Transformed a kid’s footwear brand, ONYC, into a high-performing revenue machine, now scaling at 3–4L per day with an 800% surge in daily sales.



Scaled a sustainability-first fashion brand from 5.9L to 17L per month with creative and catalogue segmentation along with ROAS-driven campaigns.



Grew the monthly revenue of a wellness brand from Rs 30,000 to Rs 1,10,000.



Why Shark Tank brands choose Marketing Lab

Proven track record in scaling consumer-loved D2C brands



Full-funnel capabilities, from awareness to retention



Deep understanding of founder journeys and the challenges post-TV spotlight



Creative that converts, tailored to Indian audiences



Shark Tank brands have already proven their business potential. With Marketing Lab, they’re proving they can also become category leaders.

For founders, it’s simple: the pitch may win the funding, but the right partner wins the market.

“Businesses need numbers and tangible results. We promise them just that. No bluff, no fluff! I think this works :),” says Mintu, when asked how he sells services to some of the most sought-after brands in the country.