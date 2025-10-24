The Eiosys story of democratizing mobile apps in Mumbai

The business landscape of the Financial Capital of India - Mumbai has evolved over the past decade and a half. What was once a city of face-to-face transactions and ledger books has evolved into a thriving digital ecosystem where mobile apps drive everything from diamond trading to 10-minute grocery deliveries.

Advertisment

One of the drivers of this app revolution is Eiosys. Founded by three engineering graduates - Saurabh Mishra, Mubasshir Pawle, and Aris Shaikh, Eiosys today has become a trusted mobile app development company in Mumbai. Back in 2010 with zero funding but limitless ambition, the company’s mission was simple yet powerful - to simplify technology and bring app experiences within reach of every entrepreneur in Mumbai.

The Origin

In the early days, Eiosys started as a web development agency, helping corporates and SMEs establish their online presence. As fresh graduates and first-time founders, the trio of Saurabh, Mubasshir, and Aris were hands-on, often coding and working late into the night while managing client calls during the day.

As they began scaling their business, they were also updated about the market and vigilant enough to recognise a shift. More users were consuming content on phones. Desktop traffic was plateauing. Mobile was rising fast. Clients weren’t just asking for websites; they wanted apps that could fit their business in their customers' phones. Recognising this, Eiosys pivoted. The transition from web to mobile was a much-needed evolution. They started a mobile app development service - first hybrid, then native.

This transition was also well-aligned with the founder’s vision to build a small, expert core team that could deliver impactful technology services.

Evolving with Technology

If there’s one constant in technology and business, it’s change. And Eiosys embraced it with a philosophy of learning, unlearning, and relearning. The company’s early apps in 2010 were built in Java. Those apps were functional but heavy. Later, they experimented with hybrid frameworks like Ionic that offered cross-platform advantages. Today, Eiosys builds predominantly on Flutter and React Native to unify and accelerate mobile delivery.

This technological agility has paid off. It has ensured that Eiosys delivers the best solutions to clients consistently for over a decade. The company has delivered over 150 successful apps across Android and iOS platforms, with many reporting millions of downloads. Their apps typically have an average rating of 4.2 stars on the Play Store and App Store. For a boutique firm without the marketing muscle of large agencies, such client satisfaction and success come entirely from execution.

As Saurabh Mishra, Founder & CEO, Eiosys, says - “Our evolution into a leading mobile app development company wasn’t a single breakthrough moment. It was a result of consistently delivering quality work, technical agility, and a willingness to rebuild when necessary.”

Impact Across Mumbai’s Business Landscape

The real story of Eiosys was its impact on Mumbai’s diverse community. The company’s client portfolio looks as diverse as the city’s economy.

From partnering with diamond and jewellery exporters to digitize their inventory and sales process, pharma companies for custom CRM and ERP solutions, FMCG brands building direct-to-consumer channels, and even APMC traders creating apps to expand their reach beyond physical mandis.

One of the major strengths of the company is building e-commerce apps and workflow digitization solutions. Whether it’s a garment distributor wanting to reorder stock via mobile or a wholesale dry fruit merchant in need of real-time delivery tracking. When COVID-19 hit in 2020, the company moved fast. Within weeks, it helped launch grocery delivery apps, food ordering platforms, and dry-fruit delivery services for clients who were suddenly facing existential threats. Speed mattered, and so did trust.

Apart from MSMEs and startups, Eiosys takes pride in having worked with some of India’s most respected business houses, including the Tatas and Birlas.

"When the Tatas and Birlas first approached us, it was validating in a way I can't fully describe," recalls Saurabh. "Here were legacy conglomerates with access to any agency in the world, and they chose to work with a small boutique firm like Eiosys. That trust pushed us to raise our standards even higher. It proved that expertise and execution matter more than company size."

The Competitive Advantage in Being Boutique

In an industry primarily dominated by large agencies, what distinguishes Eiosys is its boutique, high-touch approach. In such a setup, founders are personally involved in each project from start to end. Clients are not shuffled to mid-level account managers.

From conceptualisation to execution and post-launch support, communication is direct. Founders are involved in each step. They are a part of WhatsApp groups with clients where any sort of issues, suggestions, and queries are instantly resolved.

Each project runs transparently through Nova, Eiosys’s in-house project management tool that tracks progress, tasks and timelines in real time. This level of service and transparency is what builds trust.

And, Eiosys has built this trust and reputation by maintaining clarity in communication, timely delivery, and best-in-class post-launch maintenance and support. Mubasshir Pawle, Founder & COO, Eiosys, beautifully puts this up with a smile - “ Clients stay with us because we are always there for them. Some even joke that we are their personal tech hotline. They call us directly to discuss or resolve anything big or small. This consistency has been our biggest marketing strategy.“

In a space where missed deadlines are a regular norm and post-launch support often evaporates, such consistency matters and speaks volumes about the work ethic of the company. Clients acknowledge this, and they stay for years. Many even refer to others. Such a high retention does not come from sales pitches. It comes from showing up and being reliable.

Looking Ahead

The mobile landscape continues to shift. Flutter app development is maturing. AI is seeping into everything. No-code platforms are on the rise. Yet, Eiosys’ approach remains grounded. Stay ahead with technology, but never lose sight of the client’s business problem.

The company’s future vision will be to continue making advanced mobile solutions accessible for businesses of all scales. This means continuing with Flutter, using AI integrations where they make sense, and continuing to adopt next-gen mobile technologies.

Even as they scale and experiment with technology, the team will continue with the same spirit of personal care, innovation, and client-centric delivery.

From a handful of websites to hundreds of apps empowering millions, Eiosys’ journey mirrors Mumbai’s digital heartbeat, fast, adaptive, and full of possibilities.