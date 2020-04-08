"This is the time to prove your worth to your employers"

How are you sustaining, in that case? Do you stay with your family, or alone?

I stay with my family and this is not my only source of income. It’s important to ensure that you create multiple streams of revenue. I’m into radio consultancy as well, and we assist a radio station in Canada with that service (launched in January this year).

I also do voiceover work and radio shows on the side. Although I’m working quite a lot, I’m also learning new things right now and teaching people to do voiceovers, too. This is the time when we should be utilising to learn new things because we’ve never got this kind of time before. We need to do things that create multiple streams of income – and we don’t get the time or the resources to do that in a regular work schedule.

Right now, everybody’s at home and ready to learn and consume content. There are people who are also willing to partner with you to create content. I’m trying to utilise this time period to the best of my ability.