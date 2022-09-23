1 in 2 Indians planning to upgrade their Gadgets & Smartphones, says, HT Media – Aroscop 'Decoding the Festive Indian Shopper’ Report

HT Media partnered with a research agency Aroscop to conduct a pan India survey of over 13,000 Indian consumers.
Marketers can leverage the festive spirit of the Indian consumer to get a higher brand recall, and add their brands to Indian consumer’s festive shopping list, by utilizing HT Media’s reach of 240 Million across, Print, Digital & Radio.
HT Media, one of India’s most trusted content and news platform with a massive reach across print, digital and radio channels, set out to decode the Indian consumer’s sentiment this festive season. HT Media partnered with a research agency Aroscop to conduct a pan India survey of over 13,000 Indian consumers who read various HT Media platforms, to unravel their shopping & purchase channel preferences this festive season.
According to the survey, Indians are ready for some much-needed revenge shopping and travel, after two years of lowkey celebrations. HT Media has thus become a preferred destination for brands who wish to establish high brand recall among HT Media’s premium, affluent and engaged audiences, with a penchant for informative content with relevant messaging served to them.
1 in 4 HT Media readers said they plan to buy a four - wheeler around Diwali and Dussehra. The most popular choice of car is a hatchback with 38% opting for it, followed by MUVs/ SUVs preferred by 31% people who intend on buying a car this festive season.
40% of the interested automobile shoppers stated that they receive 4-wheeler offers related information from newspapers, while 31% get it from digital advertisements, implying that almost 3-4th of the willing shoppers, are already utilizing HT Media's print and digital platforms as channels for information on new launches, festive offers and deals.
(We got this information in a press release).