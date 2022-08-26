10 industry veterans to crack the D:CODE at the third edition of the Annual Digital Review by The Advertising Club

Speaking about the third edition of the review, Partha Sinha - president of The Advertising Club, said, “The Advertising Club has been at the leading edge in driving several pioneering initiatives that truly define the current state of the Media and Advertising industry. With sustained efforts year on year, D:CODE has emerged as an engaging knowledge platform, providing a reason to "Inspire and be Inspired". We are excited to present our third edition of the show with leading industry stalwarts from India and APAC whose insights and learnings will continue to celebrate the rapidly changing dynamics of the digital industry. With D:CODE 2022, The Advertising Club looks forward to creating yet another benchmark in the Indian media and advertising landscape; and pave the way to unleash the true potential of digital.”