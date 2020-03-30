100% Telugu platform aha announces 2 new originals

With a phenomenal response so far- with 2.8 million unique visitors and over 1 million app downloads, the 100% Telugu OTT platform aha announced two new web series via innovative Web Media Preview. Locked and SIN are the two shows aha released on the day of Ugadi. Both shows are receiving great response and critical acclaims.
Team aha had big plans to ring in the new year on the auspicious occasion of Ugadi. However, in view of the ongoing global crisis of the COVID-19 outbreak, the event has been postponed keeping in mind the safety of the cast, crew and fans who would be gathering at the event.
Nevertheless, team aha excitedly announced a galore of entertainment for its viewers watching from home with its collection of films including Arjun Suravaram, Khaidi, Pressure Cooker, ChoosiChudangane and Savaari. All these alongside the 2 new shows Locked and Sin being added to originals like Masti’s, KothaPoradu, Shit Happens and GeethaSubramanyam which are already streaming on aha.
Locked stars popular actor SatyadevKancharana in the role of a doctor and is produced by Krishna Kulasekaran. The invasion thriller, directed by Pradeep Devakumar, is dark and intriguing and will surely have you spooked! At the aha Web Media Preview last week, the cast and crew of the show joined in support of WHO’s #SafeHandsChallenge and promised to take it forward in view of propagating it to the public.
The second show also launched on this occasion is Sin produced by popular Producer- SharrathMarar and directed by acclaimed filmmaker Naveen Medaram. With a very bold and edgy topic like domestic violence and marital rape being dealt with in a never-seen-before treatment, this is a social drama that is new to the Telugu milieu and will surely engage the audience. The cast and crew of the series joined yesterday to launch #MarriageIsNoExcuse as a campaign to spread awareness on marital abuse.
Speaking about the new releases, Allu Arvind of Geetha Arts, one of the promoters of aha, shares that the response to the previously released shows was overwhelming. “we have released two shows on Ugadi that will not just entertain you but also will initiate meaningful conversations. I wish you all a happy and safe Ugadi.”
Ramu Rao Jupally of My Home Group, one of the promoters of aha, shares, “A big thank you to one and all for showing so much love that is visible in the huge number of downloads and subscriptions. It has been a phenomenal response so far and we are excited to bring new content to you this Ugadi. I hope you continue to enjoy our shows and movies and keep supporting us. Stay at home and be safe."
Earlier aha showcased first set of web series at their "aha preview" in a star-studded event on February 8 that was graced by the promoters Allu Arvind and Ramu Rao Jupally, alongside a bevy of stars like VijaDeverakonda, KrishJagarlamudi, Navdeep, BindhuMadhavi, Hebah Patel, ChandiniChowdary and several popular influencers.
(We got this information in a press release.)