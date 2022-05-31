1000 stories in 1000 minutes celebrates Indian Entrepreneurial diversity

“In India, entrepreneurship is still considered a risky profession and hence the attractiveness towards stable government jobs and established startups for employment. Through this campaign and by showcasing 1000 entrepreneurial stories from across categories and geographies, we want to make entrepreneurship aspirational where it becomes a top career choice and where job seekers are inspired to become job creators. A thriving ecosystem with millions of flourishing small businesses will lead to true economic transformation. We also believe these stories must be told and celebrated as much as we celebrate the success of the startup ecosystem” Sandhya Thukaram, COO GAME