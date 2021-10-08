104.8 Ishq FM launches ‘Ishq Mein Kabhi Kabhi’ - a romantic story telling series with Aparshakti Khurana

Speaking about the newest offering, Rajat Uppal, National Marketing & Programming Head, 104.8 Ishq FM, said, “104.8 Ishq FM has always believed in pushing the envelope towards providing new and engaging content for its audiences. Ensuring content that adds to the ethos of our network, Ishq Mein Kabhi Kabhi looks to enhance the level of connect with our audience through this unique storytelling format on-air and on digital. With such content offerings we will continue to own the space of love & romance”