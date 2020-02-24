104.8 Ishq launches Ishq Auto Adda with RJ Sarthak

Fasten your seatbelts boys and girls as 104.8 Ishq goes into overdrive with the launch of Ishq Auto Adda. Continuing to provide innovative and path breaking content to its audiences, RJ Sarthak you the only prime time automotive radio show in India. Aiming to provide a one-stop destination for all things Auto, 104.8 Ishq’s latest property goes live on Thursday February 20, 2020.
Featuring different and relatable segments, Ishq Auto Adda strives to be a go-to-guide for everyone. Helmed by our Delhi’s favourite morning show host RJ Sarthak, the latest auto-show will give the listeners an informative & entertaining on-air show featuring three segments:
· Techspecs –Breaking down all things related to automobile technology.
· YEH YA WOH? – Instead of a regular auto review, the show gives a comparison between two cars in the same segment
· EXPERT ADDA – An easy to understand auto-bible and hacks for the daily user
Apart from this, Ishq Auto Adda will also see a digital property ‘CCC - Cars, Conversations & Chai’, that will follow the chronicles of RJ Sarthak and auto-expert Roshan Povaiah as the duo discuss the domains of the automotive industry in an unconventional and quirky manner.
Speaking on the launch, RJ Sarthak said, “With new innovation and technology coming to the auto sector every day, we are really excited to launch ‘Ishq Auto Adda’ – an entertaining and informative show designed for our listeners on the latest happenings in the auto space.”
The first segment that aired on 20th February, witnessed an engaging discussion on Automatic Transmissions, a comparison of MG Hector vs Kia Seltos along with a fun-filled debate on whether filling nitrogen in tyres is a good idea or is it just snake oil.
Driving the show at full speed, RJ Sarthak’s Ishq Auto Adda will air every Thursday morning between 9 to 11 am.
