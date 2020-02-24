104.8 Ishq launches Ishq Auto Adda with RJ Sarthak

Featuring different and relatable segments, Ishq Auto Adda strives to be a go-to-guide for everyone. Helmed by our Delhi’s favourite morning show host RJ Sarthak, the latest auto-show will give the listeners an informative & entertaining on-air show featuring three segments:

· Techspecs –Breaking down all things related to automobile technology.

· YEH YA WOH? – Instead of a regular auto review, the show gives a comparison between two cars in the same segment

· EXPERT ADDA – An easy to understand auto-bible and hacks for the daily user