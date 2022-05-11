14X Higher Engagement Rate for Saridon Advance with Contextual, Gamified Mobile Ad

The ad is contextually targeted; it seamlessly appears as users read through pharma, lifestyle, and news content with a semi-transparent overlay. The campaign first prompts users to drag an ordinary headache tablet left and right on the screen to destroy negative news that often causes a headache. However, the effects of the tablet are not as powerful. In contrast, users are then challenged to drag the Saridon Advance tablet to destroy the negative news within 15 seconds. The animations in the ad portray that the effects of the tablet are 2X stronger. The closing screen features the CTA ‘Buy Now’, that directs them to the Pharmeasy landing page to make a purchase.