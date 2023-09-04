15 creative agencies bag top honour across 19 categories at the IndIAA Awards

Avinash Pandey, president IAA, sheds light on how the IndIAA Awards exemplify creative excellence and have set the gold standard for creative awards in India. He states, “It's been an intriguing year for arguably the most active industry association of its kind. We've demonstrated that our industry can be a catalyst for change, particularly in breaking gender bias. We celebrate the winners reflecting the growing synergy between associations and showcasing the remarkable impact of the communication industry. The positive feedback from young leaders has been heartening, and our industry's enthusiasm for AdAsia remains strong. We're organising a delegation led by Sam Balsara for AdAsia 23 in Seoul, the largest event of its kind in Asia."