2019 was a big year for Star Sports

India has a large group of population that consumes sports daily, irrespective of which sport. Cricket trumps the rest, but Football and Kabaddi are not far behind. According to the recent BARC report on ‘What India Watched 2019’ – In India, LIVE Cricket pockets 58% of viewing minutes of sports broadcasts. Viewers are glued to the screen not only for a T20 or One-day match – surprisingly Test match also has a large viewership base. The report highlights theconsumption of the first-ever Pink Ball match in India – Day 1 of the Test Match saw a staggering 43 Mn*viewers who clocked 2 billion viewing minutes – this was the highest viewership for a first day of any Test match played over 2018-19