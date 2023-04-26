2023 carandbike Awards: Toyota Innova Hycross, Suzuki V-Strom SX Take Top Honours

“The car&bike awards recognises and honours the best amongst all new cars and bikes launched last year. 2022 has seen a year of resurgence for the automotive industry and in that, brands have come up with some gems that require this special accolade. We have taken a scientific approach with the help of our jury experts and audit partners to justify our top picks. My best wishes to all the winners,” said Girish Karkera, Editor-in-Chief, carandbike.