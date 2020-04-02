28 year old helps community fight COVID 19 by stitching mask at home

Initiative for Livelihood Education and Development (iLEAD) is a flagship program of Aide et Action that focuses on promoting livelihood education among the youth from underprivileged families and those with low educational qualifications through short term training. The training curriculum is designed in consultation with local enterprises. This not only ensures a match between the market or industry expectations and the skills of the trainee but also helps in getting them entry-level jobs easily. The programme offers a total of 42 vocational courses such as fashion designing, Customer retail and much more. The trainees are provided regular interface with industries, local businesses, potential employers and offered assistance with pre and post-placement support. Currently, there are 46 centers across India, Nepal and Sri Lanka, Bhutan and the Philippines. The programme has a placement rate of 74%.