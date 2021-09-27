3 Minds Digital’s 'Workation' lifts employee spirit amidst the pandemic

Dhruve Bhanushali, Social media executive, adds, ‘The workation to Goa made me realize that working in a scenic environment can enhance creativity and get the best ideas out of you.’ After the work hours, employees indulged in fun activities to unwind & refresh. With childhood favourites like dog-and-the-bone to party-musts like never-have-I-ever, the team not only learnt more about the coworkers, but also felt alive. 3 Minds Digital also took this opportunity to felicitate its hard-working employees with awards under several categories- boosting their morale and validating their effort, while also serving as an inspiration for others. This workation proved to be a success for both the employees and the management as they learnt things about each other and grew closer as a team - vital for people who work together with a common goal.